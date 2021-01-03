Mumbai: NCB seizes drugs, detains drug peddlers after raids at Bandra, Versova and Mira Road

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs and detained alleged drug peddlers in raids conducted at Bandra, Versova and Mira Road areas of Mumbai last night, the NCB informed.

In another development, NCB on Friday arrested 3 people of an interstate drug network and seized 100 gm of Mephedrone (MD) from their possession. The mastermind of the network is still on the run.

NCB in the last three months has lodged 30 new cases arresting 92 people, according to Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai.

NCB is tightening the noose around drug racketeers in Mumbai and Goa, Wankhede informed.

About 46 cases have been registered in a year and various types of drugs have been seized during this period by NCB.