Mumbai: NCB seizes 3.9 kg of heroin from South African national at international airport

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai in its continuous fight against drug suppliers and peddlers in Mumbai, launched an operation and seized 3.980 kilograms of Heroin worth Rs.24 crores.

On the basis of specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one South African national at CSI Airport Mumbai on April 12.

He was carrying a red coloured trolley bag. During search of his bag one cavity was found. In that cavity four packets of Heroin were found concealed.

Total weight of the 4 packets containing Heroin is 3.980 Kg.

Further investigation is under progress.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:00 AM IST