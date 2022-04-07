Mumbai: ANC seizes Rs 13 crore drugs, nabs 85 persons in last month

Last month, the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized narcotic substances totally valued at over Rs 13 crore. The police have also registered 67 offences and have arrested 85 persons allegedly involved in these cases, police officials informed on Thursday.



According to the statistics provided by the police, the most seized contraband in the city was ganja (95.8 kilograms worth Rs 26.11 lakh), followed by Charas (9.6 kilograms worth Rs 2.97 crore) and Mephedrone (6.6 kilograms worth Rs 9.72 crore). The police have also seized a small quantity of heroin.



On March 31, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had tweeted about the drugs being a major concern in the city and also stated that the police has been working on the information provided by the citizens against drug peddlers. The police chief has also initiated a drive against narcotics under the '#drugfreemumbai' campaign.



Recently, the Maharashtra government had given directions to the police department for formation of Anti Narcotics Executive Committees at the district and city level. The said ten-member committees, to be headed by the commissioners and superintendents of police, would have to keep vigilance on illegal cultivation of poppy seeds and cannabis in the district.



The committee would include officials from the NCB, District Surgeon, Food & Drug Administration Department, Customs department, State Excise Department and District Information Officer.

ALSO READ Lupin completes acquisition of portfolio of brands from Anglo-French Drugs and Industries

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:23 PM IST