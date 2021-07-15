Mumbai: NCB issues another summons to Goa man to examine in drugs case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued anothersummons to a Goa based man, AA Azmi to examine him in a case in which the agency had recently arrested two persons including a Nigerian national for allegedly running a drug peddling syndicate. The agency has asked Azmi to get his statement recorded on Friday.

According to the NCB, on July 06, on specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai with the help of Mira Road Police had intercepted one Suffran Lakdawala and had seized cocaine in intermediate quantity at Kashimira Naka Chowk, Mira Road (E).

On preliminary disclosure of Lakdawala, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one Nigerian national Blessing Edwin Okereke and recovered Mephedrone and cocaine in intermediate quantity at Nalasopara on July 07, NCB officials claimed.

Lakdawala used to procure drugs from various foreign nationals from Delhi and Mumbai and would take orders from people based in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal and would travel via air or road to deliver the drugs, especially cocaine. A case was registered by the NCB against Lakdawala and Okereke," said an NCB official had said.

"After we arrested Lakdawala, some links of his with AA Azmi had surfaced. In order to investigate further, we wanted to examine him in our case. We had earlier issued summons to him on July 11 and have again summoned him to examine in the case on Friday," said Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede.