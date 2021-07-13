Mumbai: NCB arrests consulting psychologist with 10 kg of brownie cake laced with hashish

He added, "Charania is a practicing Consulting Psychologist in a well known hospital of South-Mumbai. He is into baking brownie cakes with a mixture of weed/ hashish and opium. He used to supply such brownies to private parties of high profile circuits in Mumbai and suburbs. As per preliminary disclosure of the accused, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one Ramzan Shaikh and seized 50 grams of Hashish at Crawford Market in the wee hours of Tuesday. Charania used to source weed and Hashish from Ramzan Shaikh and other local peddlers."

According to the NCB, Hash brownie is made using Hashish as an ingredient, eaten for its psychoactive effects. Ingesting cannabis and Hashish is one of the most powerful ways to abuse cannabis based drugs and produces. Consuming such manner, the effect last for at least 6 hours because in process of smoking the THC travels directly to the brain and never touches the stomach, which is why vaporization and smoking are felt and go away much quicker however when THC is being digested it passes the brain and leave a more potent effect on receptors in the brain. This is why edibles are so much more hard-hitting than just smoking.