Mumbai: NCB arrests consulting psychologist with 10 kg of brownie cake laced with hashish

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Monday arrested a consulting psychologist and seized ten kilograms of brownie cake made up of Hashish and was being sold under the name “Hash Brownie”. The agency officials also found 320 grams of Opium along with cash Rs 1.72 lakh during house search of the accused.
Speaking about the case, Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, "On specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted Consulting Psychologist Rahmeen Charania and had seized 10 kilograms of brownie cake baked made up of Hashish and was being sold under name “Hash Brownie”. During a house search 320 grams of Opium along with cash Rs 1.72 lakh was also recovered from his place at Mazgaon on Monday."
He added, "Charania is a practicing Consulting Psychologist in a well known hospital of South-Mumbai. He is into baking brownie cakes with a mixture of weed/ hashish and opium. He used to supply such brownies to private parties of high profile circuits in Mumbai and suburbs. As per preliminary disclosure of the accused, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one Ramzan Shaikh and seized 50 grams of Hashish at Crawford Market in the wee hours of Tuesday. Charania used to source weed and Hashish from Ramzan Shaikh and other local peddlers."
According to the NCB, Hash brownie is made using Hashish as an ingredient, eaten for its psychoactive effects. Ingesting cannabis and Hashish is one of the most powerful ways to abuse cannabis based drugs and produces. Consuming such manner, the effect last for at least 6 hours because in process of smoking the THC travels directly to the brain and never touches the stomach, which is why vaporization and smoking are felt and go away much quicker however when THC is being digested it passes the brain and leave a more potent effect on receptors in the brain. This is why edibles are so much more hard-hitting than just smoking.
On June 12, in a clandestine operation, NCB officials had busted a racket allegedly involved in the supply of brownies, which contained edible weed and marijuana, the sale and production of which is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, after raiding a Malad bakery. A woman and two others Elston Fernandes and Jagat Chaurasia were arrested by NCB in the said offence. The team seized a total 830 grams edible weed or edible cannabis and 160 grams of marijuana from the outlet.
