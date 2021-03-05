Mumbai: NCB files charge sheet in SSR drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed an 11,700-page charge sheet including annexures against 33 persons including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Of the 33 accused, only eight remain in judicial custody with the rest being granted bail. The agency in a press release said that further investigation in the matter is ongoing against known and unknown persons.

“During the course of the investigation, several seizures of various narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances, electronic gadgets and Indian as well as foreign currency were affected. The technical gadgets and the mobile phones were analyzed and the relevant incriminating evidence regarding the sale, purchase, procurement, consumption and possession of narcotics drugs were extracted. Drugs seized were sent for chemical examination. The case was thoroughly investigated on the basis of seizures affected from the accused persons, voluntary disclosure statements, technical evidences i.e connectivity through call details, WhatsApp Chats, details of bank accounts/financial transactions and other oral and documentary evidences,” the agency stated in its release.

The NCB further said that due to ecological concerns, a large portion of the annexures have been submitted to the court in electronic form. On conclusion of further investigations, a supplementary chargesheet will be filed, it added.