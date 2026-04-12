Mumbai NCB Cracks Interstate Ganja Racket, 210 Kg Seized, 4 Arrested In Nagpur

Mumbai: The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have busted a major ganja trafficking network and seized 210 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 20 crore. The agency officials also arrested four persons allegedly involved in the case from Nagpur. The seized ganja was destined for distribution at various locations in Maharashtra like Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pune and Mumbai from where it was to be sold in retail to end customers and local peddlers, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence on Saturday, an NCB team intercepted two persons identified as P.Kumar & R.Kumar at Nagpur from a truck bearing West Bengal vehicle registration number plate. During the search, 210 kgs ganja guilefully concealed among legitimate cargo of metal sheets was found and seized. On sustained interrogation, it was confirmed that the seized contraband was sourced from Sambalpur area of Odisha, which is one of the prime source of illicit ganja supply. Two Nagpur based Ganja distributors identified only as Patil and Varma were apprehended in further follow up action.

Also Watch:

"During investigation, it came to light that this seized consignment of 210 kg Ganja was destined for distribution at various locations in Maharashtra like Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pune and Mumbai from where it was to be sold in retail to end customers and local peddlers. Further investigation on this angle is underway. This operation underscores NCB’s sustained efforts in dismantling organized drug syndicates and targeting habitual offenders who continue to fuel the narcotics ecosystem," said an NCB official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/