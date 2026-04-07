'Sameer Wankhede Probe Based On 2 Non-Anonymous Complaints': NCB Tells Bombay HC

NCB informs Bombay High Court that action against Sameer Wankhede is based on formal complaints, not political pressure | File Photo

Mumbai, April 7: The Narcotics Control Bureau informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that it initiated enquiries against its former zonal director Sameer Wankhede over alleged irregularities found in two cases probed by him, based on non-anonymous complaints and not at the behest of NCP leader Nawab Malik.

An affidavit was filed by NCB’s Deputy Director General (South West Region) Vishal Sanap in response to Wankhede’s petition in 2025 challenging the notices issued by the agency, which is conducting preliminary enquiries over irregularities in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

NCB denies role of Nawab Malik in initiating enquiries

“These enquiries were initiated solely on the basis of two specific, non-anonymous complaints. It is pertinent to note that neither of the said complaints have been lodged by Shri Nawab Malik, nor were these enquiries initiated pursuant to any communication emanating from him,” the affidavit read.

Wankhede alleges targeting after high-profile arrests

The IRS officer’s counsel, Rajiv Chavan, submitted a rejoinder affidavit before the court contending that the officer is being targeted and multiple cases were filed against him after he arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in an alleged drug bust case aboard Cordelia Cruise in October 2021.

Further, he alleged that former cabinet minister Nawab Malik also held a grudge against him as he had arrested Malik's son-in-law, Sameer Khan, in a drugs case.

NCB defends enquiry process and timeline

The NCB has claimed that it has a right and duty to verify and enquire into the allegations contained in the two complaints. Moreover, the enquiries were still at the verification stage, and Wankhede has been called for questioning only to give him a fair opportunity to explain his stand.

It has further alleged that Wankhede has been delaying the enquiries by filing petitions and other legal proceedings since 2024.

HC adjourns matter; multiple cases linked to probe

On Tuesday, a bench of Justice Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata adjourned the matter for two weeks on a request by Wankhede’s counsel, Rajiv Chavan.

The NCB initiated an inquiry against Sameer Wankhede over alleged irregularities in drug probes linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and a narcotics seizure case.

After Rajput’s alleged suicide in Mumbai in June 2020, the agency widened its probe into suspected drug use in the film industry and booked Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and others. Complaints later flagged irregularities in these investigations handled by Wankhede.

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Between November 2023 and March 2024, the NCB issued eight notices asking him to appear before DDG Sanjay Singh.

Separately, the CBI accused Wankhede of seeking Rs 25 crore to not frame Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, in the 2021 cruise drug case. He has interim HC relief.

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