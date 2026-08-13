Mumbai NCB Busts Interstate Drug Network, Seizes 15,018 CBCS Bottles, 12,240 Tramadol Tablets And 1.060 Kg Charas In 2 Separate Operations; 2 Arrested

NCB Mumbai has seized 15,018 CBCS bottles, 12,240 tramadol tablets and 1.060 kg charas in coordinated operations across Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Gujarat targeting an alleged interstate drug-trafficking network | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in separate operations, busted interstate drug-trafficking networks, seized 15,018 Codeine-Based Cough Syrup (CBCS) bottles and 12,240 tramadol tablets, and arrested two persons.

On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai seized 1,080 bottles of CBCS weighing 108 kg and arrested one N. Shaikh in Mumbai on August 8. In an effort to evade detection, the seized CBCS bottles were being transported through a passenger bus plying between Gujarat and Mumbai. The seized drugs were to be further sold in retail in Mumbai, Bhiwandi and adjoining areas.

Gujarat Distributor Identified

During tactful spot interrogation, a Gujarat-based distributor was identified. An immediate follow-up team proceeded to Gujarat and, after extensive field surveillance, located a Vadodara-based distributor and his godown, where a further 13,938 CBCS bottles and 12,240 tramadol tablets were seized.

In an effort to conceal the diversion of CBCS bottles, the batch numbers of multiple CBCS bottles were found to have been tampered with. Multiple incriminating documents, including fake invoices allegedly used for the diversion of narcotics-based medicines, were also seized.

During the investigation, it was noted that N. Shaikh, who was primarily operating from Bhiwandi, had previously been arrested in another NDPS case by the Maharashtra Police. His area of operation was Bhiwandi. The Gujarat-based distributor was also found to be wanted in NDPS cases registered by the police.

“Tramadol and CBCS are strictly prescription-based opioid medicines that have legitimate medical use. Tramadol alters the central nervous system (CNS) and is perceived to help manage pain. Its non-prescribed intake can cause shallow breathing and a rapid heart rate, leading to fatal consequences. It has severe withdrawal effects, which make it a dangerous substance for drug abuse. CBCS is commonly used for the treatment of cough and cold. However, codeine, being an opioid, has addictive and CNS-affecting effects, and an overdose may lead to severe respiratory problems, liver and kidney damage, and fatal results,” an NCB official said.

Charas Seized In Ghatkopar

In another operation, acting on specific information, NCB Mumbai seized 1.060 kg of charas on August 12 during a house search of a woman identified as A. J. Shaikh in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The seized charas was concealed among household articles and had allegedly been procured recently for further sale in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

During interrogation, investigators found that owing to strict preventive drug-enforcement actions and the upcoming festive season, the influx of charas had been curbed to a large extent. The seized charas was allegedly procured by A. J. Shaikh and her associates to exploit the shortage by selling it at higher prices. Other key associates have been identified and are being traced.

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“Charas is a naturally produced drug containing high-potency THC obtained from the cannabis plant, typically grown in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Prolonged consumption of charas impairs cognitive and reflex development and has a deleterious impact on memory,” the official added.

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