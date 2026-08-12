Maharashtra ATS Busts Inter-State Meth Racket, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹9.4 Cr In Mumbai, Greater Noida

Methamphetamine | https://www.brassetsgroup.com/methamphetamines-understanding-the-impacts/

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has seized 4.718 kg of methamphetamine, a synthetic drug commonly known as crystal meth, valued at around Rs 9.4 crore, in a probe that began with a seizure in Mumbai and led the agency to an alleged clandestine manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. One person has been arrested, while two foreign women named as co-accused are absconding, officials said.

ATS Lays Trap In Bandra

The first seizure was made on Tuesday near Amber Hotel in Bandra East after the ATS's Kalachowki unit received information that a man was arriving in the area to sell a consignment of methamphetamine. Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap and intercepted the accused.

A search of his possession led to the recovery of around 2.05 kg of methamphetamine, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore, officials said. Following the seizure, the Kalachowki police registered a case against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Probe Leads To Greater Noida

During custodial interrogation, investigators extracted crucial leads indicating that the synthetic drugs had been procured directly from a production facility located in Greater Noida.Pursuing the supply trail, an ATS team traveled to Uttar Pradesh and, with the tactical assistance of local UP police, executed a raid on the target premises.

The search resulted in the seizure of another 2.668 kg of methamphetamine, valued at approximately Rs 5.4 crore, officials said. Material allegedly used for manufacturing the drug was also seized from the premises.

The 2.668 kg seized in Greater Noida, combined with the 2.05 kg recovered in Mumbai, took the total quantity of methamphetamine seized in the operation to 4.718 kg, valued at around Rs 9.4 crore.

ATS Probes Supply Network

The ATS has now begun probing the source of the raw material, the manufacturing process and the alleged supply chain through which the drug was transported to Mumbai for distribution.

The agency is also examining the role of the two foreign women named in the case and their alleged links with the drug manufacturing and distribution network.

Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the procurement, manufacture, transportation and sale of the contraband.

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