Mumbai: NCB arrests Nigerian national for trafficking MDMA

A Nigerian national, allegedly involved in trafficking of MDMA has been arrested by the NCB on Wednesday. The accused has past criminal cases of drugs registered against him, officials said

The arrested suspect has been identified as Okeke Liuns Okechikwe.

According to Zonal Director of the Mumbai Unit of NCB, Sameer Wankhede, on the basis of a special input, NCB Mumbai team intercepted one Irfan Ansari (24) at Lokhandwala Circle, Andheri(W) and had seized 56 tablets of Ecstasy/MDMA (Commercial Quantity) in the midnight of April 30.