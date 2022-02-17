Mumbai-Navi Mumbai water taxi: Route, fare, booking and all you need to know about this service; watch videos

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday inaugurated the water taxi service between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in presence of Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The Belapur Jetty project was started in January 2019 and was completed by September 2021. A total of Rs 8.37 crore was spent for this project implemented under the Sagarmala program.

The service, which was was first planned three decades ago, will considerably reduce commute time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

This waterway will connect taxi service, with Nerul, Belapur, Elephanta Islands.

The water service was flagged off from Belapur with a total of 8 boats, 7 speedboats with a capacity of 10 to 30 passengers each and a catamaran boat with a capacity of 56 passengers.

How much is the fare?

From Domestic Cruise Terminal(DCT) to Belapur on a shared water taxi the fare will be Rs 1,210 and vice versa.

From DCT to Dharamtar, the fare will be Rs 2,000 and the duration will be 55 minutes.

From DCT to JNPT, the fare will be Rs 200 and the duration of the travel will be 20 minutes.

From DCT to Karanja , the fare will be Rs 1,200 and the duration is 45 minutes.

From JNPT to Belapur, the fare will be Rs 800 and the duration will be of 25 minutes.

A trip of DCT->JNPT->Elephanta-> DCT will cost RS 800 and Belapur-> JNPT-> Elephanta-> Belapur will cost Rs 800 for 35 minutes ride.

Route of the water taxi:

Domestic Cruise Terminal at Ferry Wharf, Mazgaon and the terminals at Belapur

Belapur and Elephanta Caves

Belapur and JNPT

How to book?

For booking details, one can visit the official website of Infinity Harbour Services - one of the private operators of the service. Click here to visit the website.

You can book the watertaxi service by following these steps -

Step 1: Search and select the Water taxi route from the options provided

Step 2: Once the water taxi is selected, passengers can select the seat of their choice.

Step 3: The payment can be made via a One-Click Payment option, if configured or else through credit or debit cards and even net banking.

Time and frequency

Sohel Kazani of Infinity Harbour Services LLP, who is one of the operators said that the water taxis plans to operate 330 days a year, between 8 am to 8 pm.

According to the operators, the ferry will take around 30-minutes from Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) at Ferry Wharf to Navi Mumbai and 15 to 20 minutes from DCT to JNPT.

