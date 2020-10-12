Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane Power Cut Oct 12, 2020: Why Maximum City seldom faces power cuts and what went wrong?

On Monday, as Mumbai and its suburbs faced a major power outage, many wondered why Maximum City seldom faced power outages while the rest of the country suffered. Yet the MMR, which spreads over 4355 square kilometres including eight municipal corporations including Greater Mumbai (BMC), Thane (TMC), Kalyan-Dombivali (KDMC), Navi Mumbai (NMMC), Ulhasnagar (UMC) and other Vasai-Virar (VVMC) seldom faces power cuts.

How is it that the financial capital of the country manages this while others don’t?

For that we need to understand how power is provided.

Everywhere in the country discoms (state-run power distribution companies) and private players like Tata or Adani combine to provide power needs. Discoms total losses are massive, reportedly around Rs 49,623 crore in FY19-20.

This makes it very hard for state discoms to purchase additional power or improve its system. In most capitalistic models, the power companies cannot pass on the end-cost to the consumer.

Even an Arvind Kejriwal – an IIT graduate and former IRS officer – makes it one of his electoral planks.

As this Business Standard piece notes: “Over the years the cost of producing power has gone up. Coal prices have shot up, cheap domestic gas supply went dry and newly introduced renewable sources are costly. But your bill in the past five years would reflect that minimally. The generator included the high operation cost in the final price of power. But our power distributor, tangled in the leash of political motives can hardly pass it on to the consumer.”

However, Mumbai has a host of private power suppliers and residents who pay whatever is charged. Maharashtra’s power slab is the highest in the country. So, while Mumbaikars pay a lot for power, it also means they get uninterrupted supply.

Who provides power in Mumbai?

There are four agencies that supply power in city - Tata Power, Adani, BEST and erstwhile MSEB which is now MSEDCL.

After the trifurcation of MSEB, there are three separate state companies.

MSETCL looks after transmission (high-voltage wires), MSEDCL looks after distribution (local area network) and Mahagenco (after power generation).

What is Islanding?

The method which makes Mumbai’s system effective is called ‘Islanding’ which was first designed in 1981 by Tata Powers.

Even when there’s as system failure, the consumer remains un-affected. It involves keeping a source within an ‘island’ which can immediately keep pace with the requisite demand.

Companies like Tata and Adani have invested a great deal to ensure that power distribution remains monitored and allocated properly.

The islanding system reportedly prevented grid disturbances in Mumbai 27 out of 37 times.

An old piece on Business Standard notes: “This was designed to intentionally isolate its network during widespread external grid disturbance, enabling supply to continue for essential category consumers, avoiding a tripping of thermal generators and quick restoration of the failed system.”

Islanding works because a micro-grid disconnects a local circuit from a bigger grid and meets the power locally. In Mumbai, the islanding primary depends on Tata’s power supply which comes from a thermal plant in Trombay and hyrdo-units in Khopoli, Bhira and Bhivpuri. Adani’s supply comes from its unit Dahanu.

Kalwa is an important sub-station where the problem began.

What went wrong?

Yet, Mumbai and its surrounding areas faced a lot of issues. BEST took to Twitter to blame TATAs incoming electric supply failure. TATA Power said in a statement that MSETCL has taken an emergency shutdown for 400KV Kalwa-Padghe Line 1which was expected to be revived by 9:30 AM but couldn’t be revived.

At 9:58, the Kalwa-Padghe-2 carrying 633 MW tripped which saw the flow on Pune-Kharghar rise to 900 MW and then trip. Mumbai's islanding system was separated but it couldn't hold the 900 MW addition load.

Meanwhile, Adani Electricity said: “AEML System experienced grid disturbance due to fault outside of it. Islanding of Dahanu saved the essential supplies. Rest supplies are being restored as grid inputs get available from Maharashtra System. Please bear with us as we await Maharashtra grid restoration. Due to constraints with a few transmission lines & the Tata generation, the MH SLDC has restricted further addition of load. We're working to resolving this on priority in order to restore the power supply. Requesting customers whose supply is still affected to bear with us.”