Mumbai Power Cut: Tata Power says multiple tripping; Adani says experienced grid disturbance; BEST Electric blames Tata

The reality is that residents across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane on Monday reported power cuts. From hospitals to railways, the power supply outage was across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This was due to multiple tripping of lines and transformers — Kalwa - Padghe and Kharghar —supplying power to Mumbai.

Tata Power is taking the support of three Hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected to supply to the city.