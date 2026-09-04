Mumbai: Navghar Police Book Couple For Allegedly Re-Occupying Mulund House Despite Senior Citizens Tribunal Order

Navghar police registered a case against a Mulund couple accused of allegedly re-entering and occupying a house handed over to the husband’s 72-year-old mother | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The Navghar police have registered an FIR against a couple for allegedly forcibly entering and re-occupying a house despite an order issued by the sub-divisional officer and chairman of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Tribunal, Eastern Suburbs, Mumbai. The couple is Ashok Narayan Pipariya and his wife Asha Ashok Pipariya.

Senior Citizen Seeks Possession

The complaint was filed by Naresh Vilas Ahirrao, 40, a Gram Revenue Officer posted at the Mulund Tehsil office, based on the complaint of Lilabai Narayan Pipariya, 72, Ashok’s mother. Lilabai had approached the Senior Citizens Tribunal seeking possession of her house in Siddhi Co-operative Housing Society, located in Mulund East.

According to the FIR, Tribunal Chairperson Kalpana Gode had directed the authorities to facilitate Lilabai’s possession of the house and initiate criminal proceedings against Ashok and Asha for allegedly refusing to hand over possession.

Court Orders Possession Handover

Lilabai had also filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court in 2025. Pursuant to the court’s orders, possession of the house was handed over to her on August 25 this year. However, the FIR alleges that Ashok and Asha subsequently entered the premises and illegally occupied the property again.

Police Asked To Register Case

On September 2, Resident Naib Tehsildar Dr Sunil Kapadnis, Kurla-Mulund, directed the police to register a case against the couple and take steps to ensure Lilabai’s possession, citing orders issued by the sub-divisional officer, the Appellate Tribunal and Additional District Collector, Mumbai Suburban District, the Bombay High Court, and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Konkan Division.

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Based on Ahirrao’s complaint, the police have registered a case for illegal house trespass and further investigation is underway.

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