Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books 2 BMC K/West Ward Employees In ₹60,000 Bribery Case

ACB officials apprehended two K/West Ward employees after a trap operation over an alleged bribe demand from a bakery businessman | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: A sub-engineer and another staffer from the K/West ward of BMC have been booked and apprehended by officers of the Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a bakery businessman to allow him to run his business smoothly.

Those booked have been identified as Niravkumar Jaisur (43), Sub-Engineer, K/West Ward of BMC, Andheri West, and Vijay Patil (46), a staffer at K/West Ward.

Bribe Demand Verified

According to the ACB, the 50-year-old complainant wanted to continue operating his bakery business without facing any regulatory action against it.

For this, Vijay Patil demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 for himself and for Niravkumar Jaisur. Since the complainant did not wish to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint against the public servants with the ACB on Wednesday.

During the verification process conducted on Wednesday, it was learnt by the ACB that Vijay Patil demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant and arranged a meeting with his senior officer, Sub-Engineer Jaisur. It was established during this meeting that Jaisur, after a negotiation, demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant.

ACB Conducts Trap Operation

The ACB, during a trap operation on Wednesday, caught Vijay Patil red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant near the ground floor elevator of the K/West Ward Office. Additionally, Jaisur was taken into custody from his office and his personal search resulted in the seizure of two mobile phones.

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During the personal search of Vijay Patil, one mobile phone and cash worth Rs 40,820 were found. Furthermore, cash worth Rs 2,37,600 was found inside his bag.

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