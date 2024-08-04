Mumbai: National Green Tribunal Asks CPCB And MCGM To Confirm Legal Representatives Amid Tree Felling Controversy

National Green Tribunal | FPJ

Mumbai: In response to news reports about the felling of 21,208 trees over the last six years for metro and road projects, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) requested the concerned authorities to file their replies.

During the proceedings, it was revealed that both the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had two separate lawyers each representing them, unbeknownst to the respective departments. Consequently, the NGT directed these departments to resolve their internal issue of representation before the tribunal and to inform the NGT accordingly.

As per the news report, tree felling has significantly contributed to increased pollution in Mumbai. The report highlighted that of the 4,338 trees transplanted across 9 wards, only 963 (22%) have survived.

The NGT order noted, “From the side of CPCB, Advocate Srinivas Vishven has appeared before us, who submits that he has filed his Vakalatnama before the Principal Bench of this Tribunal. But before this Bench, Vakalatnama has been filed by Advocate Rahul Garg to represent the said authority. Similar is the situation with respect to MCGM, from whose side, Advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh has appeared before us through Video Conferencing while Advocate Prakash D. Shejal has also appeared before us to represent MCGM in this matter.”

The NGT has thus asked the CPCB and MCGM to clarify who will be their counsel in this matter, granting them four weeks to file their replies. Additionally, a show cause notice has been issued to the Maharashtra Forest Department, through its Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Office of the Collector and District Magistrate of Mumbai city, for failing to appear before the tribunal to explain their stance.

Read Also Mumbai News: National Green Tribunal Clears Haji Ali Dargah Of Pollution Allegations

Meanwhile, Aniruddha Kulkarni, the advocate for the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), filed an application seeking additional time to file its reply affidavit. The matter has been adjourned to September 9.