Mumbai: Narayan Seva Sansthan To Hold Free Artificial Limb And Disability Surgery Screening Camp On May 17

Differently-abled beneficiaries in Mumbai to receive free artificial limb assessments and surgery screenings at Narayan Seva Sansthan’s upcoming camp | File Photo

Mumbai, May 14: After providing around 40,000 artificial limbs free of cost to differently-abled individuals across the country, Narayan Seva Sansthan from Udaipur is once again set to extend support to beneficiaries in Mumbai through a mega free disability corrective surgery screening and 3D-printed modular artificial limb measurement camp on May 17.

Organised in association with Shri Radha Krishna Charitable Foundation, the camp will be held at Nico Hall, Naigaon Cross Road, near Wadala Udyog Bhavan, Dadar (East), Mumbai. The inauguration ceremony will begin at 11:00 am, while registration and medical examinations will continue from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Free artificial limb and surgery support initiative

Mumbai Branch President Mahesh Agarwal said the institution’s primary aim is to help differently-abled individuals who have lost their hands or legs due to accidents, illness, or other reasons regain dignity, mobility, and self-reliance. Inspired by Padma Shri awardee founder Kailash 'Manav', the organisation has been serving humanity continuously for over four decades.

He further stated that the large-scale free disability corrective surgery selection and Narayan Modular Artificial Limb measurement camp is being organised to benefit the maximum number of differently-abled individuals from Mumbai and nearby regions.

During the camp, a specialised team of orthotists and prosthetists will examine beneficiaries and take precise measurements for lightweight, durable, and high-quality Narayan Modular Artificial Limbs developed using advanced Japanese and German technology.

Beneficiaries selected during the measurement process will receive customised modular limbs free of cost at a follow-up distribution camp expected to be held around two months later.

Beneficiaries asked to carry documents

Apart from artificial limbs, individuals requiring corrective surgeries will also be selected for free treatment and surgeries at the institution’s state-of-the-art hospital in Udaipur.

Institution President Prashant Agarwal appealed to differently-abled individuals to take maximum advantage of the initiative. Beneficiaries have been requested to carry their Aadhaar Card, Disability Certificate, and two passport-size photographs while attending the camp. He said that for further information, beneficiaries can contact the helpline numbers 70235-09999 and 78293-00000.

Established in 1985, Narayan Seva Sansthan has provided free artificial limbs to more than 39,388 differently-abled individuals and offered free medical treatment to over 4.52 lakh beneficiaries worldwide.

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Founder Kailash 'Manav' was honoured with the Padma Shri by the President of India for his humanitarian services, while President Prashant Agarwal received the National Award in 2023 for empowerment of differently-abled individuals.

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