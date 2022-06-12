Mumbai: Narayan Rane demands Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation, says MVA does not have adequate numbers after RS poll results

Narayan Rane demands Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation, says MVA does not have adequate numbers after RS poll results | File Photos

A day after the Shiv Sena nominee Sanjay Pawar’s defeat by BJP nominee Dhananjay Mahadik, the Union Minister Narayan Rane on Sunday targeted the Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray demanding his resignation citing that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in minority. Rane, known to be a bitter critic of the Shiv Sena and Thackeray, said the defeat of Sena's second candidate in the polls was an embarrassment for the chief minister, who is also the president of the party. "Shiv Sena didn't even get the votes necessary to keep them in power. They did not even get the MVA alliance votes. The chief minister is in minority. You (Thackeray) resign and step aside. He has taken Maharashtra 10 years behind," Rane said. He added owing to a moral responsibility Thackeray should immediately resign.

Rane took a dig at Thackeray saying that he has no credibility and he cannot even take care of his MLAs. "MVA candidates did not even get enough votes that are necessary to ensure a majority (to form the government). Your MLAs defect and that shows that there is no credibility. You cannot take care of your MLAs but talk big. We (BJP), despite being in the opposition, got more votes than what you got," he claimed.

He said the BJP legislators displayed loyalty and honesty and also ensured that all three-party candidates emerge victorious.

Rane did not spare Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who won by securing 41 votes. He took a swipe at Raut without naming him that prior to the Rajya Sabha polls, some made big talks that they will win four seats and engineer defection in the BJP. "Even Sanjay Raut has won by a vote. He escaped (defeat) from us," Rane said.

He said Thackeray should learn from NCP chief Sharad Pawar who appreciated BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' skills in managing the election.

Rane asserted that BJP will not only win the upcoming municipal corporation polls in Mumbai, but also the 2024 assembly polls.