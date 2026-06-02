Mumbai Namaz Row: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Seeks Ban On Prayers On Public Roads, Sparks Political Row | VIDEO

Kirit Somaiya's demand for a ban on road prayers has reignited a political debate over the use of public spaces for religious activities in Mumbai | IANS

Mumbai, June 2: The debate over offering namaz on public roads has resurfaced in Maharashtra after senior BJP leader and former Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya demanded a complete ban on the practice in Mumbai, triggering a fresh political confrontation with Samajwadi Party leaders.

In a letter dated June 2, addressed to Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner and Police Commissioner, Somaiya described the offering of namaz on roads and public spaces as a "serious problem" that requires immediate intervention from civic and law enforcement authorities.

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According to Somaiya, prayers are regularly conducted outside railway stations and on busy roads, particularly on Friday afternoons, resulting in traffic congestion and disruption to public movement. He alleged that the practice can cause traffic delays lasting up to an hour and adversely affects the daily routine of commuters and residents.

Somaiya seeks strict action against street prayers

"No group has the right to disrupt public infrastructure on a working day in the name of religion," Somaiya stated, urging the Mumbai Police, Traffic Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take responsibility and impose a strict ban on street prayers.

The BJP leader also referred to judicial rulings that restrict religious, cultural and political activities in public spaces such as playgrounds and gardens. He argued that permitting prayers on roads creates an undesirable precedent and undermines the principle of equal application of the law.

Abu Asim Azmi responds to demand

The demand, however, drew a sharp response from Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, who accused Somaiya of adopting a selective approach towards the use of public spaces for religious activities.

"Muslims have never demanded a ban on religious events held on roads by other communities," Azmi said. "Mosques are often overcrowded and the timing of namaz is fixed. Offering prayers is compulsory for Muslims, and some people are therefore compelled to pray on roads. The prayers usually do not take more than ten minutes."

Azmi maintained that singling out namaz while permitting other religious functions on public roads would amount to discrimination. He argued that if authorities choose to prohibit one form of religious activity on roads, the same standard should be applied to all communities.

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Dargah demolished following complaint

Meanwhile, in a separate development linked to Somaiya's complaints regarding alleged encroachments, an unauthorised dargah known as Hazrat Sayyad Pir Baba in Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon, was demolished on Tuesday.

The action followed a complaint filed by Somaiya, who had earlier alleged that illegal structures were being erected within Aarey Colony and the adjoining Sanjay Gandhi National Park under the guise of a religious institution.

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