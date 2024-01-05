Mumbai: Nair Hospital's MRI Machine Dysfunctional Since December 2023

Nair Hospital in Mumbai. | File pic

The consistent malfunctioning of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at BYL Nair Hospital, a civic-run facility, has become a persistent issue for patients. Consequently, they are compelled to incur additional expenses at private diagnostic centres to undergo necessary tests. The hospital initially acquired the MRI machine in 2018.

MRI machine non-functional since Dec 2023



Since December 2023, the MRI machines have been non-functional due to a lack of helium gas and damaged parts. This predicament forces an average of 30 patients daily to seek MRI services at other civic-run hospitals.

In September, the BMC procured helium gas valued at Rs15 lakh after the Tesla MRI machine, worth Rs1.5 lakh, experienced a malfunction. Despite the MRI machine receiving an end-of-life certificate in January of the previous year, and the manufacturer refusing to service it, the hospital authorities instructed the radiology department to continue using the dysfunctional machine until a new one is procured. Although the hospital claims that tenders have been issued for the new machine, specific details are not provided.

The hospital dean, Dr Sudhir Medhekar, said that they are not able to gauge the reason behind the malfunctioning machine. Even the helium gas brought twice did not work. “Until the machine is repaired or a new MRI machine is installed, we forcefully have to send patients to other BMC-run hospitals with MRI facilities such as KEM Hospital in Parel and LTMG Sion Hospital,” he said. He further said that the diagnostic centres nearby the hospitals are offering MRI services at BMC rates and they also have collaborations with Wadia Hospital.

Not the first time that patients face issues due to dysfunctional MRI machine

However, this isn't the first instance of patients facing issues due to a dysfunctional MRI machine. Back in 2018, the Free Press Journal highlighted the apathy towards patients at this hospital, citing the lackadaisical approach of the BMC and hospital authorities in acquiring new machines since 2018, notably after an incident involving Rajesh Maru, an attendant with the patient, being trapped in the MRI machine.

Despite previous alerts about the issue, no substantial measures were taken to address the grave problem. It has come to light that internal politics hindered the procurement of new machines, leading to delays in issuing tenders, as mentioned by an official from the radiology department.



In 2018, the central purchase department was informed about the urgent need for a new machine due to the patient load. However, after five years, there is still no clarity on acquiring a new machine. The hospital’s approach seems to be calling technicians for repairs each time the machine encounters issues, as revealed by an official.

Unavailability of spare parts for old machine complicates situation

Additionally, the unavailability of spare parts for the old machine, with the manufacturer refusing to repair it, further complicates the situation, and the reason behind this refusal remains unknown.



Besides affecting patients, these frequent breakdowns have also impacted the practical lessons of 30 radiology students at the hospital.

“We are sending the students to KEM Hospital and Sion Hospital for practical lessons on MRI and CT scans,” said Dr Medhekar. He said higher officials were in the process of purchasing a new machine, but a doctor from the radiology department said they had been instructed to see if the existing machine could be repaired.