Mumbai: Nagpur cop booked for sexually exploiting woman on pretext of marriage

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police have registered a case against a serving officer with the Nagpur police for allegedly sexually exploiting a Mumbai-based woman with the promise of marrying her.

According to police officials, the complaint was registered on Wednesday after the 42-year-old victim, who stays in Kurla, approached the police. The accused is an Assistant Police Inspector currently posted in Nagpur.

“The accused was earlier serving with the Nehru Nagar police station in Kurla and met the victim during that time in 2017. They are both married to different people,” senior police inspector Jitendra Pawar, Bhoiwada police station.

The victim, in her complaint, has alleged that the accused promised to marry her and sexually exploited her in a hotel in central Mumbai. However, he later refused to marry her and after repeated attempts at changing his mind, the victim finally approached the police. The accused has been booked for rape under the Indian Penal Code.

“Inquiries into the complaint are underway. No arrests have been made in the case as yet,” Pawar said.