Mumbai: NACO And M-DACS Launch QR Code-Based HIV Awareness Campaign To Combat Stigma And Improve Access To Information

A new QR code-based initiative in Mumbai enables people to access confidential information on HIV prevention, testing and treatment | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 15: In a bid to combat myths, fear and social stigma associated with HIV, the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) and the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society (M-DACS) have launched a QR code-based digital awareness campaign. The initiative aims to provide the public with accurate, confidential and easily accessible information on HIV prevention, testing and treatment.

QR Code-Based Information Access

Under the campaign, QR codes are being displayed at public places, healthcare facilities and awareness programmes across Mumbai. By scanning the code using a mobile phone, individuals can instantly access information related to HIV transmission, prevention, testing services, treatment options, counselling and government-supported healthcare facilities.

A senior official from M-DACS stated that the initiative is designed to encourage people to seek information without fear of judgment or discrimination.

“Many people hesitate to discuss HIV-related concerns due to social stigma. The QR code platform offers a private and convenient way to access reliable information,” he said.

Addressing Misinformation And Stigma

Health experts believe that misinformation and fear continue to be major barriers to timely HIV testing and treatment. Delayed diagnosis often results in poorer health outcomes and increases the risk of transmission. The digital campaign seeks to address these challenges by making scientifically verified information readily available to the public.

Officials said privacy has been given utmost importance in the initiative. Users can access information anonymously, ensuring that personal details remain protected.

The campaign is expected to be particularly useful for young people, women and other vulnerable groups who may be reluctant to seek information through conventional channels.

Expert And Activist Response

Ganesh Acharya, a Mumbai-based HIV/TB activist and social worker, welcomed the initiative, stating that digital technology can play a significant role in dispelling myths and promoting awareness.

He urged people to rely on authentic information, undergo regular HIV testing when required and adopt safe practices to strengthen efforts towards HIV prevention and control.

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The campaign is part of ongoing efforts to increase awareness, improve early diagnosis and reduce HIV-related stigma in the community.

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