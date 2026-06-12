Mumbai Defies State Trend: 9.5% Rise In HIV-Related Deaths Despite Maharashtra's Steady 5-Year Decline, NACO Data Reveals | Representational Image

Mumbai: While Maharashtra has recorded a steady decline in deaths among People Living with HIV (PLHIV) over the past five years, Mumbai has witnessed an increase in mortality during 2025-26, according to data obtained from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).

State deaths drop from 8,789 to 5,568 in five years

In the financial year 2025-26, a total of 5,568 PLHIV registered at Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres in Maharashtra died from all causes, accounting for nearly 11.7% of the 47,489 deaths reported nationwide among PLHIV. The state's mortality figures have consistently declined over the years, dropping from 8,789 deaths in 2021-22 to 8,296 in 2022-23, 7,256 in 2023-24, 6,712 in 2024-25, and 5,568 in 2025-26.

However, the trend in Mumbai paints a different picture. The city recorded 1,258 deaths among PLHIV in 2025-26, compared to 1,148 deaths in 2024-25, marking a 9.5% increase in one year. Mortality figures in Mumbai have fluctuated over the past five years, with 1,245 deaths in 2021-22, 958 in 2022-23, 986 in 2023-24, 1,148 in 2024-25, and 1,258 in 2025-26.

Urban challenges: late diagnosis, co-infections, treatment gaps

The data highlights a persistent mortality burden in Mumbai despite the broader improvement seen across Maharashtra. Health experts note that while expanded access to antiretroviral therapy and improved treatment adherence have contributed to declining deaths at the state level, urban centres such as Mumbai continue to face challenges related to late diagnosis, co-infections, treatment interruptions, and other health complications among PLHIV.

Nationally, the number of deaths among PLHIV registered at ART centres has also declined. India reported 55,519 deaths in 2024-25, which fell to 47,489 in 2025-26, indicating an overall reduction in mortality among PLHIV.

Among all states, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of PLHIV deaths in 2025-26, with 6,862 deaths, accounting for nearly 14.4% of the national total. Despite having the highest mortality burden, the state too has shown a declining trend in deaths among PLHIV over the last five years.

Ganesh Acharya, a Mumbai-based HIV/TB activist and social worker, said there is an urgent need to redesign HIV service delivery models to better reach young people. “The mindset of youth has changed significantly over the past decade, and many are reluctant to visit ART centres. The government must develop innovative mechanisms to reach them. Community-based organisations should also be actively involved in the process,” he said.

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