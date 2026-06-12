Maharashtra Gets In-Principle Centre Nod To Extend Cochlear Implant Eligibility Age To 5 Years Under RBSK

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar discusses healthcare funding, cochlear implant eligibility expansion and public health infrastructure proposals during a high-level meeting in New Delhi | X - @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai, June 12: In a major boost to child healthcare in Maharashtra, the Centre has given in-principle approval to increase the eligibility age for cochlear implant surgeries under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) from two years to five years.

The decision is expected to help a larger number of hearing-impaired children access life-changing treatment and improve their chances of speech and language development.

High-level meeting in New Delhi

The development emerged during a high-level meeting held in New Delhi between Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar and Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM).

The meeting focused on healthcare funding, implementation of key public health schemes, and strengthening Maharashtra’s health infrastructure under the Programme Implementation Plan (PIP) for 2026–27.

Officials discussed the need for additional central assistance to enhance healthcare delivery across the state. Abitkar emphasised that close coordination between the Centre and the state would help improve the quality and reach of public health services.

Proposals for ASHA workers and fund releases

Another significant proposal that received a positive response was the provision of mobile phones to ASHA workers to support digital health initiatives and improve field-level reporting. The state also sought timely release of funds to ensure prompt payment of incentives to ASHA volunteers.

Maharashtra urged the Centre to immediately release funds for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, including Janani Suraksha Yojana, family planning programmes, and the Nikshay scheme for tuberculosis patients.

The state further requested approval for several innovation-driven healthcare proposals submitted by the Public Health Department.

The meeting also addressed the need for timely grants for NHM staff salaries and clearance of pending payments related to infrastructure development projects.

Strengthening diagnostic and critical care services

In addition, discussions were held on strengthening diagnostic services across Maharashtra, with special focus on critical care facilities and Integrated Public Health Laboratories under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

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Health officials said the decisions and proposals discussed during the meeting are expected to significantly strengthen Maharashtra’s healthcare system and improve access to quality medical services for citizens.

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