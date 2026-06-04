Mumbai: Mystery Deepens As Newborn Found Abandoned In Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital Bathroom; Police Hunt For Woman On CCTV

Investigators are tracking a woman captured on CCTV after a newborn was discovered abandoned inside a Rajawadi Hospital bathroom | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 4: Ten days after a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a bathroom at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, police are yet to identify the child's mother or unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators are now searching for a woman captured on CCTV footage walking out of the hospital premises shortly after the infant was discovered.

According to the FIR, Police Constable Jitendra Vishnu Patil, 56, attached to Tilak Nagar police station, was on night duty at the casualty department of Rajawadi Hospital on May 25 when the incident came to light.

At around 9 pm, Vishnu Patel, 22, a relative of a patient admitted to the hospital, informed Patil that he had spotted a newborn baby lying on the floor of a bathroom near Ward No. 40.

Infant shifted to NICU

Patil rushed to the spot and found a recently born male infant abandoned inside the bathroom. Hospital staff were immediately alerted, and a nurse shifted the baby to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after cleaning and providing initial medical care. Police said the infant is currently healthy and safe under medical supervision.

A subsequent inquiry revealed no record of any woman delivering a child at Rajawadi Hospital around the time the infant was found. Police conducted an extensive search across the hospital premises but failed to trace the child's mother or any person connected to the case.

Police examine CCTV footage

Investigators suspect that an unidentified woman gave birth to the baby and abandoned him in the hospital bathroom before fleeing the scene. Based on Patil's complaint, Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against an unknown woman under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and launched an investigation.

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Officials said CCTV footage from the hospital captured a suspicious woman walking away from the premises, and efforts are underway to identify and locate her. Police are also gathering information about pregnant women in the surrounding areas as part of their ongoing investigation.

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