Mumbai: MVA Partners Resume Seat-Sharing Huddle At Trident Hotel; VBA Not Invited |

Mumbai: Seat-sharing talks among the parties constituting the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) resumed on Friday, at the Trident hotel in Nariman Point. There had been a temporary lull in discussions as Congress leaders from the state had been engrossed in managing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY), which had reached Maharashtra on Monday.

Congress leaders like Balasaheb Thorat and Nana Patole took their leave of the yatra on Wednesday and returned to Mumbai for further talks on seat-sharing.

The meeting was attended by Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, Nana Patole, Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal Rao and Jitendra Awhad. However, no invitation was extended to the chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Prakash Ambedkar.

It is being said that the MVA is keen on bringing in the VBA into its fold, with the alliance having offered four Lok Sabha seats to the party.

Ambedkar Readies To Contest 27 Seats

But Ambedkar has already made it clear that his party has started preparations to contest the 27 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and wants a reasonable number of seats. In political circles, the VBA is considered a vote spoiler for the Congress, given that it has strong support from Dalits and Muslims, whose votes are also counted on by Congress.