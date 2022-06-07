Mumbai: MVA legislators, independents & smaller parties to enjoy hospitality at Trident & West In ahead of RS polls | FPJ

Individual rooms have been allocated, allowed to use mobile phones

Apart from breakfast, lunch, dinner, they can go to gym, swimming pool and attend yoga sessions

There will be restriction of their movements as in exceptional cases they can go out but to be accompanied by party workers assigned in these hotels

Workshops being organized on dos and don’ts for polling

MVA nominees will win & will celebrate at a special party, CM Thackeray

For the next three days, the legislators from Maha Vikas Aghadi, independents and smaller parties will have a new accommodation in the city's five-star hotels Trident in south Mumbai and West-In Powai. Shiv Sena legislators will be housed in Trident and the majority of the sea facing rooms and suites have been booked for them. On the other hand, NCP and Congress will be housed in Power lake facing West Inn hotel which was earlier known as Renaissance.

Apart from in-house breakfast, lunch and dinner, special workshops are being organized on dos and don’ts at the time of polling to avoid any confusion. This is also to train the legislators on how to cast their votes so that they will become valid.

According to sources, individual rooms have been allocated for legislators who will be allowed to use their mobile phones. However, there will be restrictions on their movements as they will be allowed to go out of hotels in exceptional cases only with the party workers assigned at the respective hotels. A team of party workers, seniors and juniors have been deployed at Trident and West In to take care of these legislators.

‘’Legislators can use the gym, and swimming pools or attend yoga sessions in the hotels. Besides, they can enjoy drinks strictly by their own expenses, not in bars but in their respective rooms,’’ said an MVA legislator.

‘’Legislators are expected to stay in their rooms or meet during breakfast, lunch or for official interaction. No outsider including their followers and guests will be allowed to meet them. They will be ferried to the Vidhan Bhavan in buses or cars after their breakfast on June 10 for polling,’’ said a senior minister who was supervising the hotel arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the meeting of the MVA legislators, ministers, independents and smaller parties at Trident hotel claimed that MVA’s four nominees Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena), Praful Patel (NCP) and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) will win the Rajya Sabha election slated for June 10. He further added that a special party will be organized to celebrate the victories.

Thackeray without naming the estranged ally BJP alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched but urged the legislators not to pray for it.

‘’No matter how hard one tries, all the four candidates of Maha Vikas Aghadi will be elected. The election is taking place after 1998. The tradition of an unopposed election should have been followed but it was not done,’’ said Thackeray.

Thackeray referred to the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s fight against BJP saying that she defeated them and became victorious with flying colours.

Of the 29 independents and associate parties, 13 were present today at the meeting. Incidentally, Vinod Nikole, who did not extend support to MVA at the time of government formation, was present today.

However, minister of state for school education Bachhu Kadu and Rajkumar Patel, Samajwadi party legislators Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLAs Hitendra Thakur, Kshitij Thakur and Rajesh Patil skipped today’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Thackeray will meet Azmi on Thursday to address issues raised by him.

