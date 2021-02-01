Mumbai: MVA calls Union Budget 2021 'national betrayal', BJP celebrates

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress allies on Monday slammed the Union Budget 2021-2022 of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 'injustice' to Maharashtra while the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party termed it as path-breaking and all-inclusive.

State Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the budget is a 'letter of intent' to profit by selling off top government companies in the guise of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and doling out largesse to states going to elections this year.

NCP leader, Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said the Centre has continued the tradition of injustice to the women, backward classes, tribals, minority, migrants and the middle-class. Also, Maharashtra, which contributes the highest revenues to the country, has got nothing.

Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari who is the president of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission (VNSSM), attacked the budget labelling it as a "national betrayal, complete eyewash and hostile to the farmers," who are agitating against the three new farm bills for more than two months.