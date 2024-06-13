Mumbai: MVA Allies Finalise Seat-Sharing For Legislative Council Elections

Left Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Right Congress State President Nana Patole M | Representative image/ File Image

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress on Wednesday finalised seat-sharing for the legislative council elections, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit deciding to contest three out of four seats and the grand old party one seat.

The decision came a day after the Congress accused Thackeray of unilaterally announcing his party’s candidates for the polls.

The biennial elections to four legislative council seats – Mumbai Graduates’ constituency, Konkan Graduates’ constituency, Mumbai Teachers’ constituency and Nashik Teachers’ constituency – became necessary as the terms of sitting members are expiring in July. Voting will be held on June 26 and results will be declared on July 1. Wednesday was the last date of withdrawal of applications.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) will now contest the Mumbai Graduates’ constituency, Mumbai Teachers’ constituency and the Nashik Teachers’ constituency, while the Congress will fight the Konkan Graduates’ constituency.

On Tuesday state Congress president Nana Patole had expressed displeasure over Thackeray “unilateral” decision to announce Sena (UBT) candidates for the Konkan Graduates’ and Nashik Teachers’ constituencies.

“Uddhav Thackeray announced the candidates for the Konkan Graduates’ and Nashik Teachers’ constituencies without holding any discussions with us. We expected that the candidates and seats will be finalised only after holding deliberations with [Maha Vikas Aghadi] constituents,” Patole told reporters.

“There is no dispute in the MVA,” Thackeray said on Wednesday. “After the Lok Sabha election, I went abroad for eight days. There was a lack of communication between both parties. Meanwhile, dates for the vidhan parishad elections were coming near and all parties had declared their candidates. Therefore, we also told candidates to file their nominations,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the Congress will contest the Konkan Graduates’ constituency and Kishore Jain of the Thackeray-led party has been asked to withdraw from that seat. The Congress’ Ramesh Keer will contest the Konkan Graduates’ constituency.

“After discussion among the MVA constituents, it was decided that the Congress will withdraw nomination from the Nashik Teachers and Mumbai Graduates constituencies,” Raut said.

For the Mumbai Teachers’ constituency, JM Abhyankar of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Shivnath Darade (supported by BJP), Subhash More (Shikshak Bharti Party) and NCP leader Shivajirao Nalawade.

The Mumbai Graduates’ constituency will see a contest between Anil Parab of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Kiran Shelar of the BJP and Deepak Sawant of the Shiv Sena (Shinde).

The Nashik Teachers’ constituency will witness a fight between Sandeep Gulave of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Kishor Darade (Shiv Sena), Mahendra Bhavsar (NCP), Vivek Kolhe (Independent), NCP leader Mahendra Bhavsar.

The candidates for the Konkan Graduates' constituency are Ramesh Keer of the Congress and Niranjan Davkhare of the BJP.

Konkan Graduates’ constituency

BJP: Niranjan Dwakhare

Congress: Ramesh Keer

Mumbai Graduates’ constituency

Shiv Sena (UBT): Anil Parab

Kiran Shelar: BJP

Deepak Sawant: ShivSena

Mumbai Teachers’ constituency

BJP: Shivnath Darade,

UBT: JM Abhyankar

Shikshak Bharti Party: Subhash More

NCP: Shivajirao Nalawade

Nashik Teachers’ constituency

Shiv Sena: Kishor Darade

Shiv Sena (UBT): Sandip Gulwe

NCP: Mahendra Bhavsar