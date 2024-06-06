MP: Assembly By-Elections To Be Held In Budhni, Amarwara, Congress Legislators Rawat & Sapre Yet To Resign

Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): There will be by-election for two assembly seats in the state after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results. As former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha constituency, he has to resign from Budhni Vidhan Sabha seat from where he was elected to the assembly.

Once Chouhan resigns, by-election will be held in Budhni. Former MLA of the Congress from Amarwara constituency in Chhindwara, Kamlesh Shah, has joined the BJP, resigning from his constituency. So, this seat has fallen vacant.

The by-election to Amarwara and Budhni assembly constituencies will be held together. Two other Congress legislators Ramniwas Rawat from Vijaypur and Nirmala Sapre from Bina have yet to resign from their respective constituencies. As they have not yet resigned, there is no possibility for holding by-election to these seats.

Five legislators of the Congress fought the Lok Sabha election. All of them lost it, but there will be no by-election in assembly their seats. The legislators who fought the Lok Sabha election are Siddharth Kushwaha (Satna), Omkar Singh Markam (Mandla), Mahesh Parmar (Ujjain), Phool Singh Baraiya (Bhind) and Phundelal Singh Marco (Shahdol).