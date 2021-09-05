Mumbai: Must prioritise public health over politics, says Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

ALSO READ Maharashtra: BJP stages protests to reopen temples

Amidst the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the opposition BJP and MNS without naming them directly for protesting for the reopening of temples. In his inaugural address at the virtual Majha Doctor conference on Sunday, he said, “We have to prioritise public health over politics. Many are insisting on the unlocking of more activities. But, let's not forget that these demands can have severe consequences. We have a lifetime to politicize issues. At this point, citizens' lives are more important.”

The Shiv Sena chief also urged people to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols during the upcoming festive season. “It is important to wear a mask, wash your hands and maintain a safe distance even if you have taken both the doses. There was a surge in Covid-19 cases after the festive season last year. History should not repeat this year," he added.

Cases of dengue and malaria are also on a rise. However, their symptoms are different this time. Therefore, such patients must undergo the Covid-19 test. “Our ‘family doctors’ are the first people we turn to if we experience even mild discomfort. Such trust and rapport will play a crucial role in our fight against the virus. Many parts of the world are experiencing the third wave. We must try our best to ensure that the third wave does not set in. If at all it does, the state machinery will do its best to ensure that it is mitigated,” he added.

Thackeray said the state government has strengthened the health infrastructure and is increasing the oxygen capacity to 3,000 MT from the present range of 1,200 MT to 1,400 MT.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:13 PM IST