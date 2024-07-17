Mumbai: Muslims Observe Ashura Today, Commemorating Martyrdom Of Imam Hussain With Rituals And Processions |

Mumbai: Muslims are observing the 10th of Muharram, the most important day of the first month of the lunar Islamic year, today (July 17). The day, which started on the evening of July 16, was marked by rituals, prayers, and processions. The month is considered the second-most holiest in the Al Hijri Islamic year after Ramzan, a period of fasting and prayers.

The first day of Muharram is celebrated as Islamic New Year by a large section of Muslims as it was during this month when Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina in a journey called Hijr. The event marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar.

Many Muslims, especially those who follow the beliefs of the Shia sect, participate in symbolic acts of mourning, including self-flagellation, wearing of black attire, and rituals featuring laments. This is to remember the events at Karbala, now in Iraq, where Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali, was martyred over the dispute over who should succeed the prophet.

The incident led to a schism in the newly established faith into its two major sects. The followers of Ali were called Shian-e-Ali or party of Ali, the origin of the term 'Shia'. The Shias observe Muharram as a month of mourning and the 10th day of the month, the day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, as Ashura. The day corresponds to October 10, CE 680.

People gather in localities for Majlis to recount stories of Imam Hussain's sacrifice. Processions carrying taziyas or replicas of tombs, accompanied by mourners, are a feature of the commemoration. Many fast during Ashura to remember Imam Hussain's suffering, and food on other days of the month is usually simple.

Religious practices during Muharram can vary. Author and journalist Saeed Hameed, says that Sunnis, the majority sect, usually have private ceremonies. "Shias take out processions, while Sunnis do not have many observances. They have local events though there are taziya processions in Dharavi and Govandi," said Hameed. Like Ramzan, the month of Muharram is also a time for charity.