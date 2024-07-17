Mumbai: Traffic Restrictions Announced For Muharram Processions, Key Roads Closed; Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the Muharram festival, the Mumbai Traffic Police has announced restrictions in some parts of the city in regard to the Taijiya processions that will be carried out by the devotees.

The roads that will be closed in the central region of Mumbai are Sion-Mahim Link Road - from SL Raheja Junction to T-Junction. Motorists can opt for Senapati Bapat Road towards Mahim Causeway, or Sulochana Shetty Road (for Dharavi).

The second road that will be closed is the St. Kabir Marg (60 feet road) from Kemkar Junction to Kumbharwada Junction. The suggested diversion is the same as Sion-Mahim Link Road. The third route is the KK Krishnan Menon Marg (90 feet road) from Ashok Mill Naka to Kumbharwada Junction. The suggested alternate route is via Pailwan Naresh Mane Junction going towards Sion Railway station road that connects to Dr BA Road further connecting to Sion Circle ending up joining the Sulochana Shetty Road.

BMC tagging along with MTP further announced that motorists should avoid areas like Kalanagar, T Junction, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, SL Raheja Marg, and Mahim Causeway on Wednesday as these areas will see large numbers of devotees and the procession of Taijya.

Similarly, in the South of Mumbai, several roads will be closed as the ‘Shab A Shahdat’ procession of Muharram will be carried out starting from P Ismail Merchant Chowk (Nesbit Junction) - Sofia Zuber Junction - Sir JJ Junction - I.R. Road - Pakmodia Street - Jainbai Hall.

The routes that will be closed are as follows:

Mohammad Ali Road aka Bhendi Bazar Junction to Sir JJ Junction - north and southbound. As an alternative, motorists should opt for SVP Road or Y M Road via P D’Mello Road.

Sir JJ Road - JJ Junction to Khadaparshi Junction northbound. Traffic will be diverted to Sofia Zuber Junction - connecting Nagpada Junction and going towards Chinchpokli Junction.

The road from Nagpada Junction to Sophia Zuber Junction will be closed, instead, motorists go via Deccan Road going towards Minara Masjid or Mandvi Junction.

The southbound of Dr BA Road and JJ Road - from Sheth Motisha Junction to JJ Junction will be closed. From DK Road junction, motorists can use the Barrister Nath Pai Marg connecting to P D’Mello Road.