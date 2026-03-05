Mumbai Muslims Flock To Iranian Consulate To Condole Ali Hosseini Khamenei's Death; Questions Arise Over Shia-Sunni Divide In Condemnation Of Attack

Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Airstrike | X

Mumbai: Members of the Muslim community visited the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai on Wednesday to pay condolences following the death of Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the Iranian politician and Shia cleric who served as the second Supreme Leader of Iran from 1989. Khamenei was killed in a missile attack by American and Israeli armed forces.

Condolences and Condemnation at the Consulate

​The group signed a book expressing their sadness and anger at the killing, stating that the assassination was not only a breach of international law but a violation of war ethics.

​While Muslims across the Shia-Sunni divide have condemned the attack on Iran, a predominantly Shia country, Sunni organisations are yet to issue any official statement. On Monday, a procession was taken out from Mughal Masjid (Masjid-e-Iraniyan), Mumbai, to pay tribute and offer condolences on his martyrdom on behalf of Milli Shoora—a Muslim representative body.

The Divide in Organizational Responses

​The lack of reaction from Sunni organisations raises the question of whether there is a Shia-Sunni divide in India over the Israel–United States military attack on Iran. While Shia organisations, including the All India Shia Personal Law Board, have condemned the attack, organisations such as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamaat-e-Islami have not been vociferous in their condemnation.

​Zubair Azmi, advocate and director of Urdu Markaz, a literary group, said the gathering on Monday evening brought together Muslims from all backgrounds. "In fact, I noticed that a majority of the participants were Sunnis. However, I do feel that Sunni organisations have not reacted as quickly. Maybe they are constrained by their affiliations," said Azmi, who added that many Muslims are angry at the pliant role played by Sunni-majority Arab countries that have allowed their territories to be used as a stage for air raids on Iran.

Broader Concerns Beyond Sectarianism

​Aslam Malkani, a resident of central Mumbai, said that different sects have reacted differently to the conflict. "I do not think that tanzeems (organisations) representing Wahhabis will react to the war; we saw that even during the Gaza war. However, it is in everyone's interest that the war stops. It is not just the families of those killed who are suffering. The war will ultimately affect all of us. Petroleum prices are already up, and food costs will rise," said Malkani.

​Shia representatives noted that while support for Iran has come from across the community, some have not been forthcoming with criticism. "People who are aware of the role the Ayatollah played in trying to unify the Muslim Ummah (worldwide community) have been vocal in their condemnation," said advocate Abid Abbas Sayyad, who criticised the Indian government for not speaking out against the hostilities. "Iran and India enjoyed a good relationship, and Iran provided India with vital access to oil."

Shia Board's Strong Condemnation

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, described the assassination of Khamenei as a profound blow to Shia Muslims across the globe. Declaring Ayatollah Khamenei a "martyr," he asserted that this event is not merely the killing of an individual, but a direct assault on the leadership of the Islamic world.

​Alleging a global conspiracy, Abbas said that Khamenei's assassination involved collusion between the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

