Minorities Department Controversy: IAS Officer Yogesh Mhase Appointed As Secretary Amid Row Over Certificates Issued On Ajit Pawar Crash Day

Ajit Pawar (L) & Yogesh Mhase, Secretary of the Minority Development Department (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: The State government on Wednesday appointed Yogesh Mhase as Secretary of the Minority Development Department, days after the post became controversial over the issuance of minority status certificates to educational institutions on the day of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s fatal plane crash.

New Secretary's Background

Mhase, who was serving as Metropolitan Commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), will now take charge of the key department.

The controversy had erupted after minority status certificates were reportedly issued to several educational institutions on the same day as Pawar’s tragic demise, triggering political debate and administrative scrutiny.

Concurrent Transfer at PMRDA

In a separate order, the state government also transferred Abhijit Chaudhari, Commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, and appointed him as the new Metropolitan Commissioner of PMRDA in Pune.

The reshuffle involving two senior IAS officers is seen as part of an administrative overhaul aimed at ensuring transparency and restoring confidence in the functioning of the Minority Development Department.

