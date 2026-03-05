 Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Directs Modernisation Of Passenger Boats On Gateway-Elephanta-Alibag Routes To Enhance Safety And Services
Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed phased replacement of old passenger boats operating between Gateway of India, Elephanta and Alibag. Assuring loan support to the cooperative society, he said modern, technologically advanced vessels are needed to enhance safety and service quality.

article-image
Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed the modernisation of passenger boats operating between Gateway of India, Elephanta Caves, and Alibag to ensure safer and more efficient services for commuters and tourists. |

Mumbai: Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed the modernisation of passenger boats operating between Gateway of India, Elephanta Caves, and Alibag to ensure safer and more efficient services for commuters and tourists.

High-Level Review Meeting

A key meeting was held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Rane to review pending issues of the Gateway–Elephanta Water Transport Cooperative Society.

During the meeting, Rane emphasised that passenger safety remains the government’s top priority. He instructed the society to gradually replace old boats with upgraded, technologically advanced and safer vessels.

Scale of Current Operations

At present, the cooperative society operates around 90 boats on the route. The minister directed office-bearers to undertake phased modernisation and procure new advanced boats to enhance service standards.

article-image

To ensure that the society does not face financial constraints while purchasing new vessels, Rane assured that loan facilities would be made available to its members. He reiterated that the state government is ready to extend all necessary support to strengthen the water transport sector.

Vision for World-Class Services

The minister also stressed the need to focus on technical improvements to provide world-class services to both tourists and local passengers. Delivering safe and quality service to commuters is the collective responsibility of the authorities, he added.

Minister of State Yogesh Kadam, Maharashtra Maritime Board CEO P. Pradeep, Fisheries Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, and senior officials from the concerned departments were present at the meeting.

