Mumbai: Muslim Community Files Multiple Complaints Against Ramgiri Maharaj Over Derogatory Remarks On Prophet Mohammad |

Mumbai: Complaints have been registered at several police stations in the city against Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj who is alleged to have made derogatory remarks about the marriage of Prophet Mohammad, Islam's founder, with Ayesha at a meeting in Panchole village in the Sinnar taluka of Nashik district on August 15.

On Monday, a zero First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Versova police station. A zero FIR refers to a complaint filed at a police station that does not have jurisdiction over the area where the offence took place. On Sunday, an FIR was filed at Pydhonie police station. Muslim community groups said that similar complaints were filed at Dharavi and Mahim police stations. The crowd which gathered at Versova police station demanded the arrest of Ramgiri Maharaj.

Haseeb Kirkire, trustee of Jama Masjid, Mumbai's most important mosque, said that at least ten FIRs, including several 'zero' FIRs, have been filed across the state. "People are very upset. We have the greatest sentiments for our prophet. People are coming on their own to file complaints. We are ensuring that a maximum number of complaints are filed and we are gathering a legal team to oppose bail," said Kirkire.

The complaints have been registered under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on basis of religion, caste..), 197 (inciting riots), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings), and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj is based out of Shri Kshetra Godavari Dham, Sarla Bet, Vaijapur, Sambhaji Nagar district. He has defended his remarks, saying that they were made in response to the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Muslims said that the religious leader's remarks against their prophet and his wife has caused anguish in the community. "We revere our prophet and his wife is like our mother. She was always happy with her marriage," said Farhan Sayyed, a resident of Nagdevi who filed the complaint at Pydhonie police station. "Our prophet is our honour and we will not tolerate derogatory remarks against him. We are preparing to move the courts to seek justice and we will do whatever is possible under law to get justice.

Complaints have also been reportedly filed at Vaijapur, Sangamner (Ahmadnagar), Yevla (Nashik), Bhoiwada (Bhiwandi), Mumbra, and Rabodi (Thane).