 Mumbai: Musical Show For Leprosy Education In Worli Today; Jackie Shroff To Attend
Film star Jackie Shroff along with the ALERT team will felicitate Rajju Shroff, Chairman of UPL Ltd for his generous and consistent support of the leprosy control work.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
A musical show, Sudesh Bhosle Nite, in aid of ALERTINDIA, an association for leprosy education, will be organised at Nehru Centre Auditorium in Worli today after 7pm. The singer will perform numbers as well as dialogues from several hit films and give his fans an opportunity to join him in supporting the noble cause of leprosy control projects of the association.

This will be Sudeshs second show for the cause of leprosy with ALERT-INDIA. Film star Jackie Shroff along with the ALERT team will felicitate Rajju Shroff, Chairman of UPL Ltd for his generous and consistent support of the leprosy control work. Jackie Shroff will also felicitate the officials of Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Mumbai: Musical Show For Leprosy Education In Worli Today; Jackie Shroff To Attend

