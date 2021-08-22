Mumbai: Murders, robberies, extortions and riot on a rise

A comparative analysis of the half-yearly crime statistics compiled by the Mumbai Police has revealed that serious crimes such as murders, attempts to murder, robberies, cases of extortion, thefts and cases of riots have seen a significant rise from January to June this year compared to last year. This year, in just the last six months, the police registered a total of 43,372 cases compared to 24,847 cases registered last year, the statistics said.

According to the police, from January to June this year, 93 cases of murder have been registered, of which 89 cases were detected, compared to 72 cases last year, of which 66 cases were detected.

Attempt to murder cases registered in 2021 were at 204, of which 199 cases were detected, compared to last year when 157 cases were registered and 147 were detected. This year, 408 cases of robbery have been registered, of which 342 cases have been detected, compared to 324 cases last year of which 262 cases were detected.

The number of extortion cases also witnessed a significant rise, with 143 cases registered this year of which 114 cases have been detected, compared to 93 cases last year, of which 81 cases were detected.

In 2021, 784 house break-in cases were registered, of which 361 cases have been detected compared to 664 cases last year, of which 272 cases were detected. In Mumbai this year, 2,031 cases of thefts have been registered, of which 768 cases were detected, compared to 1,509 cases last year, of which 448 cases were detected.

The number of motor vehicle thefts has also witnessed an increasing trend, with 1,621 cases registered this year, of which 645 cases have been detected, compared to 1,118 cases registered last year, of which 268 cases were detected. In 2021, 2,207 cases of assault have been registered, of which 1,990 cases have been detected compared to 1,768 cases registered last year, of which 1,379 cases were detected. Also, 158 cases of riots were registered this year, of which 128 cases have been detected compared to 144 cases last year, of which 98 cases were detected.

A senior police officer said that a strict and lengthy national lockdown last year was the contributing factor in lower crime rate. “Restrictions have come and gone since. With the city opening up, street crimes have seen an upward trend. Our force is working round-the-clock to ensure that crimes are prevented,” the officer said.

Sunday,August 22, 2021