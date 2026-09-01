 Mumbai: Municipal Garbage Truck Gets Stuck In Drain Cover In Nalasopara, Raising Concerns Over Unsafe City Roads | Video
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Mumbai: Municipal Garbage Truck Gets Stuck In Drain Cover In Nalasopara, Raising Concerns Over Unsafe City Roads | Video

A municipal garbage truck got stuck in a drain opening on the main road in Achole, Nalasopara, on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported. The municipal Solid Waste Management Department used a crane to pull the truck out, raising concerns over unsafe drain covers on city roads.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 01, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Mumbai: Municipal Garbage Truck Gets Stuck In Drain Cover In Nalasopara, Raising Concerns Over Unsafe City Roads | Video
Mumbai: Municipal Garbage Truck Gets Stuck In Drain Cover In Nalasopara, Raising Concerns Over Unsafe City Roads | Video | File photo

Nalasopara: A municipal garbage collection truck got stuck in a drain cover on the main road in Achole, Nalasopara, on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at around 9 a.m. while the garbage truck was carrying waste. Suddenly, one of the truck’s wheels became trapped in the drain opening, causing the vehicle to get stuck.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

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Soon after, the municipal Solid Waste Management Department arrived at the spot and used a crane to pull the garbage truck out of the drain.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the condition and safety of drain covers on the city’s roads.

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