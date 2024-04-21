Mumbai: Mulund To Get State-Of-The-Art District Sports Complex,Boosting Sports Development In City

Mumbai: In a significant boost to sports development in North East Mumbai, a district sports complex will be constructed on two plots measuring 7510 sq m each in Mulund (East). The state sports department has acquired both plots for the district sports complex.

Mihir Kotecha, legislator from Mulund and BJP's candidate for the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha Constituency, proposed the district sports complex in Mulund and has been following up with various government agencies such as revenue, sports department, and others for the past couple of years.

Mihir Kotecha's Letter |

During the pandemic, Kotecha sought suggestions from the people regarding the amenities at this proposed district sports complex in Mulund. A large number of people responded to his appeal and provided valuable suggestions. "Based on the people's inputs, I have demanded amenities such as a swimming pool, indoor badminton court, indoor table tennis, archery, soft flooring for gymnastics & aerobatics, gymnasium, carrom, volleyball court, and basketball court for the district sports complex,” said Kotecha.

Kotecha Advocates For Rs. 100 Crore Funding For The Ground

Kotecha further stated that he has demanded Rs. 100 crore from the government for the development of the district sports complex. "After my persistent efforts, the land has been handed over to the sports department for the same. Now, I will continue to follow up on the funds required for the district sports complex with the state government to fast-track the project,” he added.

Elaborating on the district sports complex, Kotecha said, “Our honorable leader PM Narendra Modi Ji has set his sights on hosting youth Olympics and Olympics in India. He is determined to make efforts to produce players of international standards. The district sports complex in Mulund is an attempt in that direction. It will benefit players from North East Mumbai.”