Mumbai: Mulund station wins shield for best cleaned suburban station of Central railway

Mulund station of Mumbai Division won the shield for the best cleaned suburban station of Central railway. Asangaon and Matunga have grabbed the second and third positions in CR’s suburban category i.e. in the C, D and E categories.

Nashik Road station of Bhusaval Division won the best clean station shield of CR under A1, A and B category stations.

This shield was given to the station master of Mulund in a function held at the Central Railway auditorium at CSMT recently.

This award is given on the basis of the surrounding cleanliness, clean station premises, clean toilets and cleaning of tracks up to 50 metres from the station.

Asked about the day to day cleaning schedule an official at Mulund station said, "Eight workers daily working on the cleaning of the station in shift manner. Apart from daily moping of the station premises, whole premises including platforms and FOBs are washed with water pressure frequently(at least two days in a week)."

Currently, Mulund stations handle around one thousand local trains daily with a daily average footfall of around 2.5 lakh passengers.

Mulund has 4 Platforms and 4 FOBs (Foot-Over Bridges), two waiting halls, two escalators, two lifts and one plastic bottle crushers machine, sufficient gents and ladies toilets including one toilet for Divyang (Physically disabled person) and one deluxe toilet for ladies and gents bot. Apart from that Mulund station also has three green patches (small gardens) and also has a selfie point with “I Love MULUND”.

"At Mulund station, currently 54 twin type dustbins for segregation of waste at source and the segregated wastes are available. Garbage is collected daily outside of the station premises and taken by BMC to the dumping Ground timely," said an officer of CR adding that out of 100 marks in cleanliness parameter Mulund station gets 96. Asangaon and Matunga also score more than 90 per cent marks.

Asked about the process of selection, a senior officer of CR said, It's decided on the basis of the marks given by the zonal railway committee. Committee members visit the stations every year.

Asked about the category of stations, officials said, It's decided according to the traffic load and passenger earnings of the stations.

"Non-Suburban stations with an annual passenger earning of more than Rs. 50 crore is considered an A-1 category station. Non-suburban stations with annual passenger earnings of Rs. 6 crores and up to Rs 50 crore considered as an A category stations," added officials.

Similarly non-suburban stations with annual passenger earnings between Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 6 crore comes under B category stations and suburban stations come under C category stations.

Apart from that non-suburban stations with passenger earnings between Rs. 1 and Rs. 3 crore comes under the D category and Non-suburban stations with passenger earnings less than Rs. 1 crore is known as E category stations in railway lingo.

Rupesh Umasare (29) resident of Mulund, said, “It looks cleaner than other stations, especially the drinking water arrangement is good.”

Dharmendra Yadav ( 43) Mulund resident, said, “Definitely, Mulund stations look cleaner than other suburban stations, not only platforms but FOBs condition is also good.”

Surendra Kumar, (28) resident of Thane who also frequently use Mulund station, said, “Conditions of toilets and cleanliness of platforms, both are good apart from that this station has sufficient numbers of dustbins too.”

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:06 PM IST