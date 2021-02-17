Revamp plans for 19 railway stations: Khar, Bhayandar, Ghatkopar, Mulund first in line

Mumbai: Nineteen suburban railway stations are likely to undergo a transformation, with the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) finalising plans for at least 13 railway stations, of which drawings have been finalised for four, namely Khar and Bhayandar on Western Railway and Ghatkopar and Mulund on Central Railway.

"We have created a general arrangement drawings (GAD) for these stations and have also received approvals for some of them. We will soon call for tenders," said R Khurana, Chairman and Managing Director, MRVC.

As per the plans, these railway stations will undergo revamp at the floor and deck levels. For instance, at Khar station, the elevated portion will have a massive 12.5 metre-wide deck and another 22.5 metre-wide deck that will connect all foot overbridges (FOBs). Existing FOBs will be widened and there will be new wider ones as well. The platform on the west side is expected to be widened upto 14 metres while many structures will also be relocated. Khar is a small station but has the potential to be a connector for the Bandra Terminus and Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Likewise at Ghatkopar, which is a major railway station that is also a Metro One terminus (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar), will undergo a revamp. Railway offices will be shifted to the elevated level that will be upto 280 metres long and 15 meters wide, inter-connecting all the FOBs. In the last few days, since local trains and metro rail have resumed operations for all, the footfall on these has increased.

"We will be constructing a skywalk and a wider deck to connect the metro station, that will be partly done by the civic authorities," said an official from the MRVC.

At Bhayandar station, the authorities are also going to concentrate on widening the platforms, creating double discharge platforms and extending these to allow 15-car trains and improve the connecting areas outside. The latter measure includes creating more parking space for two-wheelers, food courts, VIP rooms and widening of FOBs.

"We have submitted GADs of 13 stations on both railways together. The initial drawings and other plans for around four stations are under process. The total cost of this station development is Rs 950 crore, wherein we will also set up multi-speciality stalls, food serving stalls and other amenities," said an official from the MRVC.