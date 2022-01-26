Mumbai: Mulund Nirmal lifestyle's tenants appeal to stop club house demolition

One of the plush housing societies in Mulund, the Nirmal Lifestyle Residency comprising a total of nine buildings of 16 storeyed each housing over 700 residents, have appealed the BMC not to demolish their building club house.

Harish Mishra, chairman of Opal building in the complex and member of Nirmal association said that the BMC has demolished a few walls of the club house and may continue the demolition further.

"We are seeking time from the BMC, however, no relief has been granted. Now we plan to move court so we can get stay orders against the BMC action of demolition," Mishra said.

He explained that two years back, the BMC had issued them a notice against their clubhouse declaring it an illegal structure. Besides, a letter was also given to the builder to get it regularised. However, no action was taken by the builder, he claimed.

The BMC had given a four days notice period ahead of the latest demolition, but the society couldn't do much about it.

The complainant, who is one of the members of this Nirmal housing complex, had verbally assured to take back his complaint but he did not do so following which the BMC continued its action.

One of the tenants had allegedly complained against the illegal structure following which the action from BMC was initiated.

"All nine buildings pay a certain amount to the Nirmal Association. Since the complainant is the chairman of one of the societies here, he denied paying his building amount to the association as club fees calling it an illegal structure. Following which the entry of this particular building tenant was restricted. Due to internal in fightings the said chairman complained to BMC," Mishra claimed.

The resident further informed that they had asked their builder to contribute 50 per cent and the remaining 50 per cent will be taken care of by them to regularise the clubhouse. However, no suitable response was received from him.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 09:04 AM IST