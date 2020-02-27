Mumbai: Mulund Naka periphery housing society residents seek 100% toll exemption

Mumbai: Mulund Toll Naka periphery housing society residents have a long-pending demand of complete toll exemption. Currently, the residents living near the Toll Naka are given a monthly pass at a discounted rate of 25 per cent against the actual cost of the toll pass.
However, the residents wonder why they should be made to pay 25 per cent when they come under the jurisdiction of BMC.
Commenting on the issue, Sahebrao Surwade retired assistant commissioner of police and chairman of Hariom Nagar Apex Body Federation told the FPJ, "Today we pay Rs 300 on a monthly pass, however, why we should be paying toll if we already pay all other taxes to BMC. The housing societies come under BMC.
The corporator, legislator, MP are elected to represent Mumbai, then why our society residents are charged the toll... Usually, toll is collected from vehicles coming from the city’s outskirts. Vehicles bearing numbers starting MH01, MH02, MH03 of Mumbai should not be charged the toll."
Hariom Nagar is one of the biggest housing societies with 57 buildings, comprising 900 apartments. While in the periphery of the Mulund Toll Naka, the population density is 10,000 and if complete toll exemption is provided, it will benefit about 2,300 vehicle owners directly.
He said they have written letters to guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde demanding complete toll waiver.
He added, "We fought till date and successfully achieved to get exemption of 75% from the erstwhile government. Now our fight will continue for the remaining 25%.”
Neha Chawla,46, another resident expressed anger over toll payment. She said, "I skip meetings as apart from paying a toll of Rs35 for a single journey, I have to waste time in traffic lines, as there is no separate lane for the locals for quick movement. Eventually I end up wasting time, fuel and money."
While Mihir Kotecha, the Mulund constituency BJP legislator, told FPJ he would soon hold a meeting with the ministers and concerned officials, demanding a complete toll waiver for the residents.
"Since the demand is old and if the current government fails to provide any relief, then I will be approach Bombay High Court," he indicated.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)