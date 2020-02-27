Mumbai: Mulund Naka periphery housing society residents seek 100% toll exemption

The corporator, legislator, MP are elected to represent Mumbai, then why our society residents are charged the toll... Usually, toll is collected from vehicles coming from the city’s outskirts. Vehicles bearing numbers starting MH01, MH02, MH03 of Mumbai should not be charged the toll."

Hariom Nagar is one of the biggest housing societies with 57 buildings, comprising 900 apartments. While in the periphery of the Mulund Toll Naka, the population density is 10,000 and if complete toll exemption is provided, it will benefit about 2,300 vehicle owners directly.

He said they have written letters to guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde demanding complete toll waiver.

He added, "We fought till date and successfully achieved to get exemption of 75% from the erstwhile government. Now our fight will continue for the remaining 25%.”

Neha Chawla,46, another resident expressed anger over toll payment. She said, "I skip meetings as apart from paying a toll of Rs35 for a single journey, I have to waste time in traffic lines, as there is no separate lane for the locals for quick movement. Eventually I end up wasting time, fuel and money."

While Mihir Kotecha, the Mulund constituency BJP legislator, told FPJ he would soon hold a meeting with the ministers and concerned officials, demanding a complete toll waiver for the residents.

"Since the demand is old and if the current government fails to provide any relief, then I will be approach Bombay High Court," he indicated.