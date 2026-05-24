Mumbai: Mulund Dumping Ground Bioremediation Nears Completion After Years Of Delays

Proposal Seeks Complete Shutdown Of Navi Mumbai's Turbhe Dumping Ground, Push To Convert All 7 Cells Into Nature Park | file pic

Mumbai: Nearly five years after the contract was awarded, and following multiple extensions, around 85 per cent of the bioremediation of nearly 70 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Mulund dumping ground has been completed. The civic body now expects to reclaim nearly 60 acres of land from the site by December 2026.

Waste processing at the Mulund dumping ground crossed 55 lakh tonnes by February 2026 after operations were ramped up to 10,000–12,000 tonnes daily. However, the project suffered a fresh setback as the Gulf conflict triggered diesel shortages. The fuel crunch hit the functioning of heavy machinery essential for bio-mining and waste processing.

"With four extensions already granted, the contractor has been instructed to complete the remaining work at the earliest, as no further extension will be considered. We expects the pending 15 per cent work to be wrapped up in the coming days, after which around 60 acres of land will be reclaimed this year,” an official said.

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Mumbai generates around 7,000 MT of waste daily, with 90% processed at the Kanjurmarg processing plant and 10% still dumped at Deonar dumping ground. The 24-hectare Mulund site, operational since 1968 and once the city’s second-largest landfill, was officially closed in 2018. In October that year, the BMC awarded a Rs. 731-crore contract to reclaim the site via bio-mining, an eco-friendly method to process legacy waste and recover land. However, COVID-19 disruptions and delays in approvals meant actual work began only in 2021.

Mumbai has two major legacy dumpsites at Mulund and Deonar, where remediation work is currently underway. While bio-remediation at the Mulund dumping ground is nearing completion, the civic body has also issued a Letter of Acceptance for remediation of nearly 185 lakh tonnes of waste at the Deonar dumping ground.

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