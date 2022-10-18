Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani’s aide sells 2 flats for Rs 41.5cr

Manoj Harivanjan Modi with Mukesh Ambani | MagicBricks.com

Mumbai: Manoj Harivanjan Modi, a close aide of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has sold two apartments in Mumbai for a total value of Rs 41.5 crore, registration documents showed.

The flats, spread over an area of 2,597sq ft each, are in K Raheja Corp's 'Vivarea', a 44-storey building with five towers in Mahalakshmi, which has apartments with three and four bedrooms. The building overlooks the Mahalakshmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea.

The project is located near Jacob Circle, where the average property rate is at around Rs 42,586 per sq ft according to Housing.com, with the price of flats ranging from 12,000 to nearly 60,000 rupees per sq ft.

Manoj Modi, who is a director with Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio, is known to be Ambani's right hand.

According to documents accessed by Informist from data analytics platform Tndextap.com, one of the flats was sold to Vikram Arun Chogle, the managing director of private equity firm Warburg Pincus in India.

