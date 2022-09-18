Mumbai: Man who threatened Mukesh Ambani gets bail

Mukesh Ambani | File Photo

A sessions court has granted bail to Bishnu Bhowmik, 56, who was arrested for calling up the landline number of Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and threatening to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Additional sessions judge AA Kulkarni, on September 15, granted bail to Bhowmik against a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

The court has also asked a family member of Bhowmik to give an undertaking that he would not repeat such an incident in future.

Shambhu Jha, the advocate for Bhowmik, argued that the 56-year-old suffered from Bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression).

Jha also submitted reports from doctors showing that Bhowmik was suffering from Bipolar disorder.

Besides, the maximum punishment prescribed under the law is two years, if found guilty. Bhowmik has been in custody for near one-and-half months, said Jha.

Additional public prosecutor Meera Choudhary opposed Bhowmik’s bail plea stating that this was not the first instance that he had made such a phone call.

However, after going through Bhowmik’s medical condition, the court allowed his bail plea. However, the court has asked one of his family members to give an undertaking to the court that s/he will take care of Bhowmik and that such an instance is not be repeated in future.

The dahisar-based jeweller was arrested in August by police for allegedly calling up the landline number of Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and threatening to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

The caller made repeated calls to the Reliance Foundation hospital and warned of dire consequences. A total of three threat calls were recorded by the Reliance Foundation Hospital. Following this, the police increased the security at the hospital and Antillia, the residence of the Ambani family.