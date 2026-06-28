Mumbai Muharram Poison Capsule Case: Court Sends Accused To 2-Day Police Custody

Accused Produced Before Court In Mumbai Muharram Poison Capsule Case | File Photo

Mumbai: A Mumbai court has remanded 39-year-old Faiyaz Premji to two days of police custody after his arrest for allegedly distributing capsules containing the highly toxic substance zinc phosphide during a Muharram procession, as investigators probe the motive behind the incident and whether it was part of a larger conspiracy. Premji was arrested by the Byculla police on June 27 after investigators uncovered an alleged plot to distribute poisonous capsules among devotees participating in the procession.

Alleged Distribution During Procession

According to the police, the accused allegedly distributed capsules filled with zinc phosphide during the Muharram procession held from Noor Baug in Dongri to Rahmatabad Cemetery in Reay Road via Hancock Bridge. The capsules were allegedly passed off as painkillers meant to provide relief to participants after performing Qama, a ritual observed by some mourners.

The case came to light after complainant Salman Mohammad Islam Syed, 26, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, consumed one of the capsules believing it to be a painkiller. Shortly after returning home, he developed severe stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting and was admitted to Habib Hospital in Dongri in the early hours of June 27. His statement was recorded by the police in the presence of the attending doctor.

Syed, who works at a bag manufacturing unit in Govandi, had arrived at Noor Baug with his family around 3.30 pm on June 26 to participate in the Muharram procession and perform traditional mourning rituals.

Victim's Account

According to his statement, he joined the procession at around 5.30 pm and reached Rahmatabad Cemetery at approximately 8.30 pm. After completing the ritual of Qama—a form of self-flagellation observed by some mourners—he was resting when he noticed a woman, believed to be between 40 and 45 years old, giving a capsule to her son.

When Syed enquired about the medicine, the woman allegedly informed him that an unknown person participating in the procession had distributed the capsules, claiming they were painkillers meant to relieve pain after the Qama ritual. Believing the capsules to be harmless medication, Syed requested one, and the woman handed him a white-and-purple-coloured capsule, which he consumed.

Nearly two hours later, Syed left the cemetery on his Activa scooter with his friend Ali Pathan. While riding back to Govandi, he experienced severe vomiting near the Mhada Chowki area. Even after reaching home, he complained of persistent nausea, stomach pain, restlessness, and an inability to sleep. He informed his family members and members of the Shia community about his deteriorating condition.

As the incident had occurred during the Muharram procession in the Dongri area, community members advised his family to seek treatment at Habib Hospital in Dongri, where such cases are commonly referred during Muharram. Syed was admitted to the hospital at around 2.40 am on Saturday.

Police subsequently recorded his statement in the presence of Dr Mikhail Supariwala at Habib Hospital.

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Investigation Continues

Investigators are now examining how the accused procured the poisonous substance, whether more capsules were distributed during the procession, and whether any other participants may have unknowingly consumed them. Police are also scrutinising CCTV footage, questioning witnesses, and awaiting forensic reports as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the alleged act and to determine whether the accused had any accomplices or links to a wider criminal conspiracy.